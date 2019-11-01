Fire TV streamers and more on sale from $30 at Amazon

Amazon’s in-house lineup of streaming media players is on sale today to start the Black Friday shopping season. First up is the latest Fire TV Stick 4K at $39.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick offers full 4K functionality, along with HDR support and access to Alexa via the bundled voice remote. All of the most popular streaming services are available here. Rated 4.3/5 stars. If you don’t need 4K, consider the entry-level 1080p Fire TV Stick, which is on sale for $30 (Reg. $40). Head below for more deals.

If you’re looking for a built-in streaming media player setup, Amazon also has the Insignia Fire TV Edition Smart TVs priced from $114.99 shipped. That offers around 25% off the regular going rate in most instances with display available from 24 to 39-inches. Learn more here. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The larger Toshiba Fire TV Edition is also being discounted for November, with a handful of 1080p models on sale from $129.99 shipped. You’ll save around $50 or 25% off the regular going rate in most instances here. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

Our best-selling Fire TV Stick, with the 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills with access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.

Access millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.

Launch and control content with the included 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote. Simply say, “Play Game of Thrones” or “Launch Netflix” and Alexa will respond instantly. Plus, play music, find movie show times, order a pizza, and more—just ask

No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch the best of live TV and sports from AMC, HGTV, ESPN, FOX, and others with a subscription to DIRECTV NOW, PlayStation Vue, or top-rated primetime shows with CBS All Access.

