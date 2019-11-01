Men’s Wearhouse offers 30% off select shoes and 60% off casual wear

Today only, Men’s Wearhouse offers 30% off select shoes and 60% off select casual wear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Florsheim Atlantic Venetian Cognac Loafers are a standout from this event. These polished loafers are stylish and nice to wear year-round. This style will look nice with jeans, shorts, khakis, or slacks alike. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find it for just $70. They’re available in several color options and it has a cushioned insole to add comfort. Better yet, its slip-on design will make it convenient to head out the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Johnston & Murphy Hughes Dress Shoes $105 (Orig. $150)
- Johnston & Murphy Sanborn Tan Slip On $105 (Orig. $150)
- Charcoal Gray V-Neck T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- Florsheim Atlantic Venetian Cognac Loafers $70 (Orig. $100)
- Joseph Abboud Sport Shirt $32 (Orig. $80)
- Joseph Abboud Black Slim Fit Pants $60 (Orig. $150)
- Joseph Abboud White V-Neck T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
