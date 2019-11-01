Men’s Wearhouse offers 30% off select shoes and 60% off casual wear

- Nov. 1st 2019 3:07 pm ET

from $20
Today only, Men’s Wearhouse offers 30% off select shoes and 60% off select casual wear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Florsheim Atlantic Venetian Cognac Loafers are a standout from this event. These polished loafers are stylish and nice to wear year-round. This style will look nice with jeans, shorts, khakis, or slacks alike. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find it for just $70. They’re available in several color options and it has a cushioned insole to add comfort. Better yet, its slip-on design will make it convenient to head out the door in a breeze. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off popular styles.

