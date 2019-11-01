Amazon slashes the Nerf Zombie Strike Survival System to $20 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Zombie Strike Survival System Scravenger for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Kohl’s, once the $50 free shipping threshold has been met. That’s $30 off what Amazon was charging about a month ago, beats Walmart’s current price by more than 25%, and is the lowest offer we have tracked. The Nerf Zombie Strike Survival System Scravenger kit comes with two 12-dart clips. It also features an attachable targeting scope, tactical light, rail, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Be ready to blast for days when grabbing Little Valentine’s 200-Dart Refill Pack. At just $10, this bundle of darts is a great value and is sure to help you gain ground on the opposition. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 900 Amazon shoppers.

While we’re talking Nerf, did you see the crazy new Ultra One Blaster? It’s powerful enough to shoot darts up to 120-feet and sports a 25-dart drum magazine. This top-tier blaster is available at Amazon now. Read our coverage to learn more.

Nerf Zombie Strike Survival System features:

N-strike Elite blasters and Elite darts deliver the ultimate in blaster performance

Mega series blasters feature Mega Whistler darts that scream through the air

Defend against a zombie invasion with ZombieStrike blasters

