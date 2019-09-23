NERF is stepping up its game and bringing in the heavy artillery for its latest foam-centric weapon. Deemed the Ultra One Motorized Blaster, Hasbro’s newest arsenal upgrade can shoot darts up to 120 feet away, the longest of any unmodified NERF release so far. Featuring all-new darts, the new toy fire arm is now available for pre-order. Head below for a closer look.

Even in a smartphone dominated era, NERF wars still seem to be a right of passage for kids growing up these day. At least, that seems to be the case in my neighborhood, which was a foam-filled battlefield for the past few months. And with Fortnite-themed blasters, no wonder. Today, NERF is upgrading its arsenal with an even more powerful blaster that clocks in with a 120-foot range.

Previously, the brand’s Elite XD series sat on the longest range throne with a 90-foot distance. Now that record is being enhanced thanks to the Ultra One Motorized Blaster. Hasbro’s newest foam firearm sports a 25-dart drum magazine and motorized action to quickly take down your friends.

Unfortunately for those with a massive collection of spare ammunition, NERF is redesigning its darts this time around. That’s right, the new Ultra One Motorized Blaster will trade out the standard foam bullet in favor of a newly-designed projectile. According to The Wall Street Journal, “if the blaster detects an incompatible dart in the drum, it won’t fire and will skip to the next chamber.”

Pre-order NERF’s latest blaster now

For those who don’t mind the change and are looking for any option to get an edge over the competition, right now you can preorder the NERF’s Ultra One Motorized Blaster for $49.99 at Amazon.

Experience Nerf Ultra blasters — the gold standard in Nerf dart blasting! Nerf Ultra blasters have advanced design and performance to deliver extreme distance, accuracy, and speed. They include ground-breaking Nerf Ultra darts — the farthest flying Nerf darts ever, featuring an innovative flight tip, aerofin technology, and Nerf Ultra foam. Take your game to the next level with Nerf Ultra blasters and darts! Nerf Ultra blasters work only with Nerf Ultra darts.nerf and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!