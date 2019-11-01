OXO’s leakproof glass food storage container set drops to $48 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips 16-Piece Smart Seal Leakproof Glass Food Storage Container Set for $47.95 shipped. Down 20% from its regular $60 going rate, this is a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked outside of a one-day drop to $39 during Black Friday 2016. Offering up a leakproof seal, this storage container is ready to keep just about any type of food fresh and ready to eat at a moment’s notice. Plus, the clear design helps you to know exactly what’s leftover without having to guess. Another huge benefit glass storage containers hold over plastic is that they won’t stain, which is great if you’re planning to store something like spaghetti. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly solution, check out Rubbermaid’s plastic food storage containers. This 60-piece kit is just $28 shipped at Amazon, ready to store whatever you throw at it. Just keep in mind it’s not as crystal clear, nor as stain resistant as today’s lead deal.

Amazon’s Home Holiday Guide for 2019 just dropped today, giving our first look at this year’s hottest items for around your home.

OXO Glass Food Storage Container features:

Set includes one 7 cup, one 4 cup, one 2 cup & one 1 cup round glass containers and lids. One 8 cup, one 3.5 cup, one 1.6 cup & one 4 oz rectangular glass containers and lids.

Four locking tabs secure the foolproof, leakproof lids

Durable borosilicate glass containers designed to go from freezer to oven

Smart Seal glass containers nest and stack for convenient and compact storage

Lids are interchangeable between the same size glass and plastic Smart Seal containers

Removable silicone seal is easy to clean

Oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe

Borosilicate glass is naturally BPA free and stainproof

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!