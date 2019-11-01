As expected, the official Amazon Home Holiday Guide is now live alongside the 2019 Toy Book, Electronics Guide, and its usual Countdown to Black Friday details. While these early holiday guides don’t carry any discounts in them, they are a great way way to get an idea of what’s to come in just a few weeks as well as to give you some great gift ideas over the holiday. Knowing what you want to score on Black Friday ahead of the shopping event is a great way to stay organized and ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals. Head below for a closer look at Amazon’s 2019 Home Holiday Guide.

Amazon Home Holiday Guide 2019:

Separated into several different categories, Amazon Home Guide features products ranging from office and kitchenware to pet supplies, stocking stuffers, home decor, personal care products, and even smart home gear.

Brita headlines the kitchen category filtered water bottles, Vitamin blenders, a series of small appliances from Cuisinart, Anova cookers, Keurig coffee makers, Breville espresso machines, and just about everything else your home chef could ever want. One giant omission here is those insanely popular Instant Pot cookers. We are expecting these to be a hot ticket item for Black Friday 2019 despite them not appearing in today’s Amazon Home Holiday Guide.

Amazon Smart Home Holiday Picks:

Amazon has also included a smart home category in this year’s guide. As you might imagine, it is chock full of the company’s best gear, including the highly sought-after Ring Doorbells, intelligent robot vacuums from iRobot, the Furbo pet cam/toy, universal remotes from Logitech, and as much smart home lighting as you could ask for. Just about all of these items will see enormous discounts for Black Friday, and you can get a much better idea of what to expect in our Smart Home Black Friday feature right here.

And more…

Some other notable products highlighted in this year’s Amazon Home Holiday Guide range from its Pet Sofa Lounger Bed and a plethora of Disney Frozen-themed home products to the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade and Schlage smart deadbolt locks. The popular OneBlade and Schlage smart locks will almost undoubtedly deep price drops for Black Friday too.

You can browse through the wide-ranging 2019 Amazon Home Holiday Guide right here. Don’t forget about the stocking stuffer, handmade (holiday decorations, and much more) and gift-specific categories for more ideas.

