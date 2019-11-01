Focus Camera is offering the Sony a6300 Digital Mirrorless 4K Camera with 18-135mm Lens for $798 shipped when the code ALPHA is applied at the final stage of checkout. Down from its $1,300 list price at Best Buy, this is among the lowest pricing that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Sony’s a6300 mirrorless sports 4K video recording and a 24.2mp APS-C CMOS sensor for high-quality picture capturing. I have the a6500 personally, which shares the same sensor as the a6300. It is a phenomenal camera, perfect for capturing holiday traditions and memories in low-light conditions around the fireplace. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Now, if picking up a camera like the a6300 sounds a bit intimidating, don’t fret. We went hands-on with it back when it launched, going through some simple steps to make the best use of it. The interface is fairly straightforward, and the buttons are simple to use.

However, if you’re wanting to pick up something a bit lower-cost to enter the digital camera market, might we suggest the Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit at $649 shipped. It’s a bit more traditional in its design and use, plus, Canon cameras have been around for quite some time. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Or, you can save even more when opting for the YI M1 Mirrorless 4K Digital Camera Bundle at $249 shipped. While it offers a lower-quality sensor, clocking in at 20mp, it’s much more affordable than either of the above options, making it a great starting point for any beginner photographer.

Sony a6300 Digital Mirrorless Camera features:

Capture stunning images or vlog your daily adventures with this Sony A6300 kit. Featuring an 18-135mm lens with image stabilization, this camera produces great wide angle shots or you can zoom in for incredible detail. The 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor delivers crisp images, and continuous shooting at up to 11 fps for up to 21 raw burst frames lets you capture every movement. This Sony A6300 kit records in 4K HD, making it ideal for keen videographers.

