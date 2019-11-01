Go the distance with Thrustmaster’s Ferrari-inspired Xbox Racing Wheel at $79

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel for Xbox One for $79 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Microsoft and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This Ferrari-inspired steering wheel has been deemed a 7/10 replica of what you’d find in a 458 Spider. Racers will find two paddle shifters, nine action buttons, one Manettino, a D-Pad, dual pedals, and more. At such an affordable cost, this wheel will make for a great gift that’ll be fun and exciting this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers.

At such a low price, it’s hard to beat the featured deal’s cost, but Subsonic’s $69 Racing Wheel actually does. Take note that it does not offer Ferrari styling, which could make the extra $10 worth every penny. One perk of going this route is universal compatibility across Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

If you’re hooked on Mario Kart 8 like I am, you should have a look at Hori’s Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro. It’s now available for order at Amazon. Check out our release coverage to learn all about it.

Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Wheel features:

Comprehensive equipment for all racing situations, with 2 paddle shifters, 9 action buttons, 1 Manettino, 1 D-Pad, 1 Xbox Guide button and 1 pairing detection LED for Kinect.

2 red textured rubber grips, inspired by motor sports, ensuring optimum comfort when using the 28 cm diameter, 7/10 replica of the Ferrari 458 Spider’s racing wheel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!