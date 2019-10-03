There are already a number of solutions out there, but nothing quite like the new Switch Racing Wheel Pro from Hori. The officially licensed Nintendo Switch peripheral is designed to bring a more realistic driving experience to Mario Kart sessions (and other racing games). The peripheral is now up for pre-order at Amazon and will begin shipping next month. Head below for more details.

Not to be confused with Hori’s Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel, the Switch Racing Wheel Pro is an all-in-one device. Whereas the previous generation (and significantly less expensive) models only work when housing a Joy-Con, the Racing Wheel Pro has all of those controls built right in.

Hori’s Switch Racing Wheel Pro:

Adorning Mario’s familiar blue, red and white stylings, the Switch Racing Wheel Pro houses all of the familiar controls you would find on a Switch Pro Controller along with the steering wheel and gas/break pedals. The system connects to your Switch (also compatible with Windows PC) via USB and you’re ready to leave your friend in the dust.

At just $70, or roughly about the same price as Nintendo Pro Controller, you’re not going to get any haptic feedback or hardcore sensitivity adjustments. However, as far as we can tell, the Japan-only Deluxe model does. It is listed at $150 but it’s hard to say whether or not it will make it stateside.

Pricing and Availability:

Pre-orders are now live on Amazon at $69.99 for the new Hori Switch Racing Wheel Pro. It is expected to begin shipping on November 12th, according to Amazon. The $150 Japan-only (for now anyway) version is available to order on Play-Asia, so you can get a closer look there.

9to5Toys’ Take:

If you take your Mario Kart seriously than this is one peripheral worth a closer look. Considering it looks like something that should be significantly more expensive than a set of Joy-Con, the price seems quite notable here. I for one might just prefer the $10 previous gen Joy-Con-equipped version, but the Switch Racing Wheel Pro will clearly be a great addition to any Nintendo-focused game room collection

Last we heard from Hori it was debuting its new Switch Lite cases and accessories. You can read all about them right here and don’t forget about its Hori Grip for the standard model Switch as well as its Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories. Beyond that, you’ll want to head over to our Games/Apps Guide for the rest of today’s best game deals.

