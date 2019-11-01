adidas, Nike, Nixon, O’NEILL, more extra 50-70% off during Tillys Clearance Event

- Nov. 1st 2019 11:53 am ET

Tillys is currently offering an extra 50-70% off select styles of top brands including adidas, Nixon, Nike, Brixton, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Tubular Shadow that are currently marked down to just $45 and originally were priced at $100. These sneakers will become a casual staple to wear in your wardrobe. They will pair nicely with jeans, shorts or joggers alike and are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. It features a supportive design with lightweight material for a soft step too. Find the rest of our top picks from Tillys Clearance Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Saucony’s Flash Event that’s offering an extra 25% off all sale items.

