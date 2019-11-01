adidas, Nike, Nixon, O’NEILL, more extra 50-70% off during Tillys Clearance Event

Tillys is currently offering an extra 50-70% off select styles of top brands including adidas, Nixon, Nike, Brixton, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Tubular Shadow that are currently marked down to just $45 and originally were priced at $100. These sneakers will become a casual staple to wear in your wardrobe. They will pair nicely with jeans, shorts or joggers alike and are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. It features a supportive design with lightweight material for a soft step too. Find the rest of our top picks from Tillys Clearance Event below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nixon Time Teller Leather Watch $45 (Orig. $150)
- O’NEILL Reserve Light Tan $22 (Orig. $49)
- RSQ Flannel Shirts $10 (Orig. $30)
- Nike SB Zoon Stefan Janoski $37 (Orig. $85)
- adidas Tubular Shadow Shoes $45 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Swift Run Shoes $37 (Orig. $85)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Ash Low Top $20 (Orig. $50)
- adidas Lucas White Sneakers $32 (Orig. $75)
- Brixton Albany Hat $12 (Orig. $48)
- Converse Barcalona Sneaker $35 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Saucony’s Flash Event that’s offering an extra 25% off all sale items.
