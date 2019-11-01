Amazon offers 30% off Tommy John Underwear for men, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off on select Tommy John Underwear. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s 3-Pack of Second Skin Trunks for $67.20 shipped. Regularly these underwear are priced at $96 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. They were designed to be comfortable with 360-degree stretch material and a spandex fabric that won’t ride up. This style is also made of breathable material so you stay comfortable throughout the day. You can also choose from two color patterns. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Another great option is the 3-Pack of Tommy John Cool Cotton Breathable Boxer Briefs for $60.90. To compare, these briefs were originally priced at $87. This style is said to dry 4-5 times faster than a regular cotton brief and it has a thick band at the top that won’t rid up. These will be a nice option for everyday wear for workouts to the office. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Tommy John Second Skin Trunks feature:

No pinching. No bunching. No riding up. The 360 stretch fabric will guarantee this pair to be the most comfortable boxer brief trunks you’ll ever wear.

Our horizontal quick draw fly gives you easy access when you need it most. The fly opens quickly and comfortably for an easy bathroom break while the contour pouch provides all the space you need so that No Adjustment is Needed.

This pair of trunks is a perfect blend of micro modal and spandex fabric to give you a non-pilling underwear that is breathable and more comfortable than cotton.

