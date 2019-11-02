Amazon’s Gold Box has Lucky Brand from $10 with even more fashion deals

- Nov. 2nd 2019 9:46 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, various sellers at Amazon are offering a wide selection of clothing and fashion accessories on sale. Our favorite would be the Lucky Brand Men’s 361 Vintage Straight Jean which is down to $49.99 shipped. Normally around $100, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. Coming in a variety of sizes, you’ll easily be able to find the perfect fit here. Plus, there is a bit of built-in stretch that makes it much more comfortable to wear. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more sales and be sure to swing by Amazon’s HoliDeals page to view all discounted products.

Don’t forget to give our Fashion Guide a gander if you’re looking for other great deals on clothing, accessories, and more.

Another must-look is Amazon’s fashion gift guide which just launched yesterday with over 100 items in it, offering up a vast selection of pieces for early holiday shoppers.

Lucky Brand Men’s 361 Vintage Straight Jean features:

  • Sits right at the hips with a 9 rise
  • Easy through the hip and thigh, with an 18.5 straight leg opening

