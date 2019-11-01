Amazon recently released a Holiday Fashion Gift Guide for 2019 with over 100 items for everyone in your family. Inside this guide you can find gift ideas for women, men, kids, and more. You can also score top brands including adidas, Sperry, Herschel, Nike, Levi’s, and much more. Best of all, any order exceeding $25 gets free Prime shipping. Amazon has also released popular fashion bloggers and celebrity top picks from their list in categories listed at the top. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from Amazon’s Holiday Fashion Gift Guide.

Our Top Picks for Men Include:

We noted last year, that Hiking Boots were a very trendy option for the fall season. They have made a comeback this year and Amazon has the ECCO GORE-TEX Outdoor Hiking Boots on its list. These boots are priced at $250 and will become a go-to during the fall season. This style is waterproof, cushioned for comfort, have great traction and are rated 4.5/5 stars. They would be a phenomenal option for an outdoorsy and fashionable man in your life.

Amazon also has the best fitting jeans for men on the list and it’s the Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Style. I personally love the fit of these jeans. It features a modern hem and comes in an array of color options. They also include a fair price point at $60 and are rated 4.2/5 stars with over 2,750 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, a brand that has really stood out for men this fall is Carhartt and on Amazon’s Gift Guide list there is a classic beanie. This item would be a great stocking stuffer or just a small gift idea for a stylish man. The Carhartt Woodside Hat is priced at just $20 and will help to keep their ears warm in the cool weather.

Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide Women’s Ideas:

We noted in our guide here that sherpa jackets and pullovers are very on-trend for this season. The Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Quarter-Zip Jacket is a no-brainer at just $27. This pullover is available in several color options and would make such a great gift idea for the holiday season. I also love that this style is machine washable and rated 4.5/5 stars.

One of my personal favorite items from this list is the Amazon Brand Wool Double Face Wrap Coat for women. This coat is stunning and elegant I love the neutral color scheme and the tie waist that gives it a flattering fit. It would be a fantastic option for work during the cold weather season or for any event you may have. You can find this style priced at $84 and rated 4/5 stars.

Which gift item from Amazon’s Holiday Fashion List is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

