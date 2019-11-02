Cash in on Google savings: Nest Cam Indoor $145, Hello $164, more

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Cam Indoor for $144.99 shipped when coupon code GG21 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best offers we have tracked. Nest Cam features 1080p recording, two-way talk, and tight integration with the Google Home ecosystem. For those on the hunt for a way to boost indoor home security, Nest Cam is a solid option worthy of your consideration. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More Google/Nest products on sale:

When it comes to alternatives, there are several that clock in lower. For an indoor camera, Wyze Cam Pan is a killer value at $37 and we said as much in our review.

Lots of alternative thermostats exist, but have a look at iDevices’ offering. This is what I use at home and it’s currently on sale for $65.

Lastly, you can find Ring Video Doorbell from $99 and the premium Echo Show at $180 with a free Philips Hue light bulb in tow.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Nest Cam Security Camera: Keep a vigilant eye on your home to monitor for intruders, or to simply keep tabs on your kids or pets with this indoor-use camera. Night vision lets you see in the dark and the Nest app notifies you when the camera detects motion or sound. You can even stream live HD video to your iOS or Android device 24/7 for remote monitoring and archive recorded footage

