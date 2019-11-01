The new Nest Hub Max is back at its low: $194.50 shipped (Reg. $229)

Wholesale Connection via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub Max in Chalk and Charcoal for $194.65 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This top-tier Google Home device features a 10-inch touchscreen and 30W subwoofer with “high-quality audio.” It also features a 6.5-megapixel camera that aims to make video calls a cinch. This device keeps Google Assistant just two words away, and the list of available queries is constantly growing. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Read our hands-on review to learn more.

For those that aren’t committed to the Google ecosystem, you may want to consider the second generation Echo Show with Philips Hue Light Bulb for $180. Like Nest Hub Max, this offers a large display and premium speaker, making it a solid choice for the kitchen, office, and more.

The premium Show above is actually part of a large variety of Alexa devices currently on sale to kick off Amazon’s month of Black Friday deals. Head over to our roundup to find Echo devices for as little as $30.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Look up important info and get tasks done with this Bluetooth-compatible Google Nest Hub. The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

