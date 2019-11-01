The new Nest Hub Max is back at its low: $194.50 shipped (Reg. $229)

- Nov. 1st 2019 5:11 pm ET

0

Wholesale Connection via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub Max in Chalk and Charcoal for $194.65 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This top-tier Google Home device features a 10-inch touchscreen and 30W subwoofer with “high-quality audio.” It also features a 6.5-megapixel camera that aims to make video calls a cinch. This device keeps Google Assistant just two words away, and the list of available queries is constantly growing. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Read our hands-on review to learn more.

For those that aren’t committed to the Google ecosystem, you may want to consider the second generation Echo Show with Philips Hue Light Bulb for $180. Like Nest Hub Max, this offers a large display and premium speaker, making it a solid choice for the kitchen, office, and more.

The premium Show above is actually part of a large variety of Alexa devices currently on sale to kick off Amazon’s month of Black Friday deals. Head over to our roundup to find Echo devices for as little as $30.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Look up important info and get tasks done with this Bluetooth-compatible Google Nest Hub. The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Google Nest

About the Author