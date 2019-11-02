Score Porter Cable’s massive 8-Tool Cordless Combo for $279 (Reg. up to $399)

Amazon is offering the Porter Cable 20V Cordless 8-Tool Kit (PCCK6118) for $279 shipped. This combo has recently fetched $399, but it has been averaging around $360 lately. It just dropped to $347 at Walmart, providing you with at minimum, a $68 discount. Today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. This comprehensive combo includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, recap saw, oscillating tool, jigsaw, orbital sander, and flashlight. Buyers will also net two batteries, a charger, and carrying bag. If you need to operate more than two tools at once, it’s easy to expand your battery collection considering these are all part of the 20V Max system. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

PORTER-CABLE 20V Cordless 8-Tool Kit features:

Performance: high performance motors and impact mechanisms to power through jobs

Ergonomic design: compact and convenient design to alleviate jobsite hassles

Reliability: tools backed by a 3 year limited warranty. 5 inches Random Orbit Sander runs at 12,000 orbits per minute for efficient material removal

