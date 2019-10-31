Amazon shaves $60 off Hitachi’s 2-tool Cordless Combo, available now for $99

Amazon is offering the Hitachi 18V 2-pc. Cordless Combo Kit (KC18DGLS) for $99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This kit comes with an impact driver, hammer drill, and two batteries. You’ll also find a charger, Phillips bit, and carrying bag to boot. With two batteries in tow, you’ll be able to use both tools simultaneously, or always have a backup that’s ready to go. Each tool is covered for a lifetime and both batteries receive a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Greatly expand your project-tackling capabilities when using a fraction of today’s savings on the Makita 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set. It’s currently available for $20 with more than 225 reviewers leaving a 4.2/5 star rating. I’ve owned this set for a year or two now and have yet to be disappointed.

Speaking of tools, did you see our coverage of the new Leatherman Free lineup? It debuted back in April and the company has dubbed it as the “future of multi-tools.” With over 35 years in the business, Leatherman went back to the drawing board and redesigned everything from “end-to-end.” Read what we had to say to learn more.

Hitachi 18V 2-pc. Cordless Combo Kit features:

Kit includes DV18DGL 18V hammer drill that boasts 487 in/lbs of torque and up to 1,400 RPM and 19,600 BPM to handle tough jobs

Kit includes the WH18DGL 18V Lithium Ion Impact Driver that delivers 1,280 in/lbs of driving torque for heavier applications

Powered by Lithium Ion battery technology for fade free power, less weight and 3X the total battery life of traditional NiCD batteries

Kit also includes the UC18YKSL quick charger, double sided Phillips #2 Driver bit and carrying bag

Covered by Hitachi’s Lifetime Lithium Ion tool warranty & 2-Year Lithium Ion battery warranty

