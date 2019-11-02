Satechi’s iMac USB-C hub brings your I/O front and center for $40 (20% off)

- Nov. 2nd 2019 7:54 pm ET

0

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront offers its Aluminum Type-C Clamp Hub Pro for iMacs at $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is 20% off the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique Satechi USB-C hub is made to mount directly to your iMac and add significant I/O without taking up too much room. Delivers an extra USB-C port, three USB-A ports, and a micro/SD card reader. Ships in your choice of silver or space gray. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 200 Amazon reviewers.

Those looking for a bit more flexibility will want to consider a traditional USB-C hub. This option from Anker is nearly 50% less, and still delivers extra USB ports and a card reader for quick transfers of photos and more. Best of all, unlike the featured deal above, you can still use it with a MacBook if you have a multi-device setup.

Satechi USB-C Hub features:

  • DESIGNED FOR IMAC – exclusively designed for 2017 iMac and iMac Pro models with Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • EVERYTHING WITHIN REACH – quickly adds USB expansion ports to the front of your computer for convenient access to all your devices
  • USB-C CONNECTION – securely plugs into your 2017 iMac/iMac Pro’s Thunderbolt 3 port via 6-inch shielded USB-C cable. Use the adjustable knob to fasten the hub to the bottom of your computer.
  • EXPANSION PORTS – adds 1 USB-C port (data only), 3 USB 3.0 ports and Micro/SD card reader slots for a fast and secure data transfer
  • MATCH YOUR IMAC – brushed aluminum finish complements your 2017 iMac/iMac Pro with 2 modern colors, space gray and silver

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp