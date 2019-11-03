Take 40% off Bose’s Alexa-enabled SoundTouch 30 Speaker at $300, more from $200

- Nov. 3rd 2019 11:18 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Bose SoundTouch 30 Alexa-enabled Wireless Speaker in back for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $499 at retailers like Bose direct as well as B&H, that’s good for a 40% discount, comes within $1 of the best overall price, and is a new low we’ve tracked on the black version. This speaker works over Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and offers direct integration with Amazon Music and Spotify. Bose’s SoundTouch 30 also has an equally-impressive audio array, thanks to waveguide and high-performance drivers that tout room-filling sound in a compact form-factor. Alexa voice control rounds out the notable inclusions. Over 940 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale at Amazon is the Bose SoundTouch 20 for $199.99 shipped. Down from $349, today’s offer is also an Amazon low and beats our previous mention by $79. Compared to the lead deal on the Bose SoundTouch 30, you’re looking at a less powerful internal audio array.

So while it won’t sound as balanced or fill the room with audio quite as well, you’re pocketing an extra $100SoundTouch 20 sports the same Alexa control and other smart functionality as the. higher-end version, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 500 customers.

Bose SoundTouch Wireless Speaker features:

There’s a world of music out there. And the SoundTouch® 30 wireless music system is the easiest way to play it throughout your home – wirelessly. It connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network without any complicated equipment. Place this compact system just about anywhere around your home and enjoy clear, room-filling sound. It’s part of an entire family of wireless products for every room of your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go