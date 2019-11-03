Take 40% off Bose’s Alexa-enabled SoundTouch 30 Speaker at $300, more from $200

Amazon offers the Bose SoundTouch 30 Alexa-enabled Wireless Speaker in back for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $499 at retailers like Bose direct as well as B&H, that’s good for a 40% discount, comes within $1 of the best overall price, and is a new low we’ve tracked on the black version. This speaker works over Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and offers direct integration with Amazon Music and Spotify. Bose’s SoundTouch 30 also has an equally-impressive audio array, thanks to waveguide and high-performance drivers that tout room-filling sound in a compact form-factor. Alexa voice control rounds out the notable inclusions. Over 940 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale at Amazon is the Bose SoundTouch 20 for $199.99 shipped. Down from $349, today’s offer is also an Amazon low and beats our previous mention by $79. Compared to the lead deal on the Bose SoundTouch 30, you’re looking at a less powerful internal audio array.

So while it won’t sound as balanced or fill the room with audio quite as well, you’re pocketing an extra $100. SoundTouch 20 sports the same Alexa control and other smart functionality as the. higher-end version, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 500 customers.

Bose SoundTouch Wireless Speaker features:

There’s a world of music out there. And the SoundTouch® 30 wireless music system is the easiest way to play it throughout your home – wirelessly. It connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network without any complicated equipment. Place this compact system just about anywhere around your home and enjoy clear, room-filling sound. It’s part of an entire family of wireless products for every room of your home.

