Discover your royal bloodline with AncestryDNA’s Test Kit, now $59 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $59 shipped. Regularly $100, this deal is now available direct as well and is matching the lowest price we have seen in 2019. This kit sheds light on your origins using data from over 1,000 regions as well as details on living relatives and “in-depth historical insights.” Much like other brands, AncestryDNA charges no additional fees to send samples to the lab and get your results. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

The only reputable kit we can find for less is the National Geographic DNA Test Kit at $44.50 shipped. Due to the unpredictable nature of these kits — some people will just get better/more accurate results than others — it really is a matter of preference here. Although it does sound as though the Nat Geo option goes back even further in history and provides “a custom video of your ancestry journey” via the Geno 2.0 app.

However, the popular 23andMe test kits are also on sale right now. Starting from $79, they are slightly more expensive than today’s lead but are currently available at up to 50% off as well.

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test:

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-use kit. Simply send in your saliva sample to our lab in the prepaid package, and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. Detailed instructions are included.

AncestryDNA is the #1 selling consumer DNA test.* From your origins in over 1000 regions, to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test delivers such a unique, interactive experience.

Our new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights.

