23andMe DNA Test Kits are up to $100 off at Amazon, now starting from $79

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 23andMe DNA Test Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service kit for $99 shipped. Regularly $199, today’s deal is $100 of the going rate, matching our previous Prime Day 2019 deal and is the lowest price we can find. With results conducted by “world-class scientists and medical experts,” this kit will give you information on both your ancestry and the health traits being carried through it. There are no additional lab fees required to get your results which take “less than 8 weeks” to arrive. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.

Now, if you’re not interested in the health traits side of things, you should take a look at the basic 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service kit. It is currently on sale for $79 shipped, down from the usual $100 and carries a similar 4+ star rating from thousands. Again, this one only provides ancestry details, but will save you some cash in the process. We have seen it down slightly lower in the past, but today’s offer is the best we can find. All of today’s deal are matched directly from 23andMe along with the pricey overnight, dual-VIP kit.

23andMe DNA Test:

Receive 23andMe Ancestry Service PLUS more than 90 DNA-based online reports on Health Predispositions*, Carrier Status*, Wellness, & Traits with just one genetic test

Accurate, reliable reports developed and designed through a rigorous process by world-class scientists and medical experts

Register and provide a saliva sample using our at-home kit and send it back. No additional lab fee required. Results ready in less than 8 weeks

