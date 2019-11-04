Anker’s early Black Friday sale offers USB-C 60W chargers, cables, more from $9

Anker’s annual early Black Friday sale is now live at Amazon with a number of notable price drops on chargers, smartphone accessories, cables, and much more. The regular free shipping minimums are in place here with a $25 requirement. Prime members can bag no-cost delivery as usual. Headlining is the Anker 60W PowerPort Atom III USB-C Wall Charger for $27.89 in white. That’s down from the typical $40 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This wall charger delivers 60W speeds via USB-C, making it an ideal partner for select MacBooks, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch, and more. It’s also notably smaller than the MacBook charger that Apple includes in the box. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more Anker early Black Friday deals.

Another standout this morning is Anker’s PowerPort Strip 6 which drops to $27.99 when code ANKERPP6 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $35 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. This nifty power strip delivers six spaced-out AC outlets along with three USB-A ports offering up to 2.4A charging speeds. It’s a great power option for your desk where a few extra ports might make life a bit easier. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Much sure to jump over to our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more deals. You’ll find additional Black Friday coverage right here with the latest ad leaks and more.

