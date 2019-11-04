Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad with cellular is just $235 refurbished (Orig. $459)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s refurbished 5th generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB in unlocked condition for $234.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $459. We’ve previously mentioned it in refurbished condition for around $300. Apple’s 5th generation iPad offers a 9.7-inch Retina display, A9 chip, 32GB worth of internal storage, and a 8MP camera with support for 1080p video recording. Today’s deal is perfect for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make the most of your savings today and grab this affordable 9.7-inch iPad case. It sells for $12 at Amazon and offers plenty of protection, making it a great pairing for today’s lead deal. Offers the usual auto sleep and wake features, so it’s easy to power up your device when you open it. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 8,000 Amazon shoppers.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

Learn, play, surf, create. iPad gives you the incredible display, performance, and apps to do what you love to do. Anywhere. Easily. Magically. Stunning Retina display. Whether you’re enjoying photos, shopping, or building a presentation, the vivid 9.7‑inch Retina display has the detail and size to really bring them to life. Fast, fluid performance. The 64-bit A9 chip delivers performance that makes every app feel fast and fluid. Explore rich learning apps, play graphics-intensive games, or even use two apps at once. All while enjoying up to 10 hours of battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!