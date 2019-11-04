Modernize your setup with this Cuisinart Coffee Maker for $50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker (DCC-4000) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This rarely discounted coffee maker is regularly $100 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It goes for $82+ at Walmart and Williams-Sonoma, for comparison. Reminiscent of those pricey Technivorm coffee makers, today’s lead deal sports a modern design with a tapered, 12-cup glass carafe. Other features include water filtration, auto shut-off, strength/cup-size control, and a handy pause function so you can sneak a cup in before it’s finished the brewing process. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s deal $150 under the comparable OXO model, but there options out there for much less if you don’t need the fancy design and added features. This Mr. Coffee Maker also brews 12-cups into the included glass carafe but will only run you $25. Is 12-cups still overkill for your morning routine? Save even more with a AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker at just $20 Prime shipped.

Our Home Goods Guide is heating up quickly today. You’ll find huge deals on Instant Pot, robo vacs, kettles, mattresses, and much more right here. We even got our first look at the Petco Black Friday Ad 2019 this morning.

Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Brew your favorite beverage just how you like it with this Cuisinart programmable coffeemaker. The tapered glass carafe holds up to 12 cups of coffee, and the strength control lets you pick regular or bold flavors. Listen for the ready alert tone or adjust the keep warm temperature control on this Cuisinart programmable coffeemaker.

