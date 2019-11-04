If you’ve been keeping up with all of our Black Friday coverage thus far, you’ll have surely noted the wide variety of upcoming offers. But if you’ve been hoping to get an idea of what notable discounts will land on Thanksgiving week when it comes to your furry friends, Petco’s Black Friday ad gives us a first look at what to expect. Head below for full details on all of the notable discounts, member-only perks, and more.

Petco’s ad details upcoming Black Friday deals

This year, Petco will be following in the footsteps of previous Black Friday sales with a two-day event starting on the 29th. The pet-focused retailer will be closing its doors on Thanksgiving itself, then reopening at 8 am on Black Friday proper. So while it might not be your first stop come the shopping event, there will still be plenty of notable deals to treat your pups, cats, and other pets to this year.

As one can expect, you’ll find a pretty massive selection of toys, treats, food, and other animal accessories scattered throughout the Petco Black Friday ad. There’s everything from essentials for cats and dogs to aquatic pet supplies, and more.

Alongside just being able to save on goods for your pets, you’ll be able to add some new members to your family at a discount. Petco will be discounting reptiles and more. Plus you can take advantage of deals on cages and other necessities for your new pet.

Some of the most notable deals, including buy one, get one free treats, 50% discounts on toys, and more are all exclusively available for the retailer’s Pal Rewards members. It’s free to sign up, and doing so will allow you and pets to enjoy all of the best deals, as leat as outlined by Petco in this year’s Petco Black Friday ad.

Other notable deals include:

Petco Black Friday Ad 2019 ad

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

Source: BestBlackFriday

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!