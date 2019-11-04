Amazon’s Echo Auto adds Alexa to your ride at $40 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering its Echo Auto for $39.99 shipped. This is 20% off its going rate and is the first discount we’ve tracked since being released to the public. Echo Auto brings Alexa to life in your vehicle like never before. Adding Amazon’s voice assistant in your vehicle gives Alexa a whole new meaning. You’ll be able to get directions to destinations, place calls, ask questions, and even control the music through your Echo Auto with simple voice commands. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of the 9,000+ reviewers on Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, to add Alexa to your ride in a completely different way, check out the Roav Viva. It’s $26 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Bringing Alexa to your vehicle in a similar way to Echo Auto, you’re also gaining dual 2.4A USB charging ports with Roav Viva. However, the Viva doesn’t offer a 3.5mm output like Echo Auto does, instead opting for a Bluetooth-only audio option.

Instead of opting for either Echo Auto of Roav Viva, check out the Roav SmartCharge T1. It’s $24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t pack Alexa, it does connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth and transmit that over a local FM station to enjoy your tunes without 3.5mm or Bluetooth in your vehicle.

Also, don’t forget that the rest of Amazon’s Echo lineup is on sale from just $30 right now. You’ll find deals on Echo Dot, Dot with Clock, Show 5, and more right here.

Amazon Echo Auto features:

Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Includes Vent Mount

With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

Voice control Echo Auto through the Alexa app to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

Use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, add to your to do-list, manage your calendar, and more.

You can press the microphone off button to electronically disconnect the microphones.

Echo Auto is not compatible with all cars and phones. See if it will work for you below.

