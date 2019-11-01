Amazon jumps into November with fresh Echo discounts from $30: Show 5, Dot, more

It’s officially November, and Amazon is kicking things off with a handful of notable discounts on most popular Alexa devices. Headlining is the Echo Show 5 for $59.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90, with today’s deal being amongst the best we’ve tracked all-time. Today’s Kohl’s Black Friday ad leak reveals that this model will drop even further to $50 for the holidays. Echo Show 5 was announced back in May with a slim design, built-in camera, and access to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Its small footprint makes it a natural pair for kitchens and other spaces in your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 8,100 Amazon reviewers. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals including the all-new Echo Dot with Clock.

The new Echo Dot with Clock is also getting its very first discount to $39.99. It usually goes for $60. While you’ll find the familiar Echo design discounted below, this model differs with a built-in alarm clock and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The 1st of November is also delivering a notable deal on the 3rd generation Echo Dot at $29.99. That’s down from the regular $50 price tag. Echo Dot offers everything to love about Alexa in Amazon’s most compact design. It delivers an upgraded speaker from the previous generation and is a great way to expand your smart home setup throughout your space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Echo Dot Kids is also on sale at Amazon for $49.99, discounted from the typical $70 going rate. This model offers all of the same perks detailed above but with kid-focused content included and a two-year “worry-free guarantee.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Finally, Echo Plus is bundled with a Philips Hue Smart Bulb for $119.99. It typically goes for $180 at Amazon. Echo Plus offers a built-in Zigbee hub to control your smart home devices, making it an all-in-one solution for starting Alexa-based setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Echo Show 5 features:

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

