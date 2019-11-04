Bundle ecobee HomeKit thermostats with its Switch+ from $170 (Up to $328 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control bundled with the ecobee Switch+ Alexa-enabled Light Switch for $249.99 shipped. ecobee Switch+ will be automatically added to your cart. Typically picking up both the thermostat and light switch would run you $328 at Amazon, with today’s offer marking one of the best overall values we’ve seen. As its latest release, ecobee’s new SmartThermostat offers a refreshed design compared to previous models thanks to a glass face and a unique touch display. It rocks Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support, as well as an included temperature sensor for hyperlocal readings. Learn more in hands-on review. More below.

Also worth noting about the featured deal is that the included ecobee Switch+ Light Switch delivers additional HomeKit functionality in the form of occupancy and temperature sensors. Alexa users will also be able to summon the voice assistant directly from the in-wall light switch.

Save even more than the value of the lead deal when opting for the previous generation ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat instead. For $170 at Best Buy, you’ll get the Switch+ thrown in for free as well. This model touts similar HomeKit and voice control, but without the added temperature sensor or enhanced design.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing the Google Nest Hub on sale for $58, which bests the expected Black Friday price.

ecobee SmartThermostat bundle features:

Help ensure optimal comfort with this ecobee smart thermostat. The voice compatibility lets you issue commands for hearing the news, ordering groceries and a variety of other tasks. This ecobee smart thermostat employs a built-in room sensor for determining cold and hot spots, while the digital display makes information easy to read.

