Garmin’s Index Smart Scale hits a new Amazon low at $113 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Index Smart Scale for $113.32 shipped. This is down from its $150 going rate at Best Buy and direct, marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up Wi-Fi-connectivity, this scale can keep track of up to 16 separate users at one time. You’ll be able to keep tabs on BMI, weight, body fat, skeletal muscle mass and more just by simply standing on the scale. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save over 40% when opting for this Amazon renewed Withings Body Wi-Fi Smart Scale at $60 shipped. Though it doesn’t pack the Garmin namesake, this model supports both Apple Health and Google Fit integration, which makes recording super simple. Buyers will score a 90-day warranty from Amazon. However, unlike Garmin’s option, this model only supports up to 8 users, instead of 16.

You can save even more by checking out our roundup of the best smart scales from $30 right here. We lay out the differences between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options, allowing you to pick the best model for you.

Garmin index Smart Scale features:

Garmin Index measures metrics that matter such as weight (lb, kg, st), BMI, body fat and water percentage, and skeletal muscle mass and bone mass.

Quick and easy setup using your smartphone, WPS-enabled Wi-Fi router or a Garmin USB ANT Stick (sold separately).

Step on the scale and Garmin Index is able to recognize the specific user and automatically upload data via Wi-Fi to that user’s Garmin Connect account.

Garmin Index smart scale displays bright, extra-large numbers against a black background, allowing easy visibility.

