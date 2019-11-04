High Sierra’s XBT Backpack is 15-inch MacBook + iPad-ready: $48.50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the High Sierra XBT TSA Laptop Backpack for $48.59 shipped. That’s $37 off what eBags charges, a $21+ savings compared to average Amazon pricing, and is the best offer we’ve tracked there in years. When shopping for a backpack, it’s important to buy an option that can grow with your needs. This High Sierra offering aims to do just that with enough room for a 17-inch laptop, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and more. The exterior is comprised of materials that resist liquid, helping protect any gear stowed inside. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a bag with a more streamlined appearance? Have a look at the AmazonBasics Urban Laptop Backpack. Priced at $32, this alternative costs less but still wields enough room for a 15-inch MacBook. When it comes to ratings, nearly 90 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of backpacks, Wandrd crowdfunded its latest backpack earlier this year. With several high-end options readily available, its newest entry sets itself apart with a packable and inflatable design.

High Sierra XBT Laptop Backpack features:

WATER RESISTANT BALLISTIC FABRIC: High Sierra’s XBT TSA backpack laptop is made with a combination of mini waffle ripstop and tech-weave Duralite, ballistic fabric making this gamer laptop backpack water resistant; perfect for a boys’ laptop bag

SIZE ACCOMMODATION: fitting most 17-inch laptops, this is a convenient student laptop backpack which provides the space and the proper back support to assist high school and college students with carrying heavy loads

