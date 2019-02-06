If you’ve ever been on a trip and wished that you had smaller bag for toting essentials during the day (or night), meet the Wandrd VEER 18. Instead of hauling a large and hefty bag around once you’ve made it to your destination, VEER is a packable backpack that shrinks to fit in a travel-sized option.

Once you’ve removed VEER from your travel bag, it expands into a fully-functional backpack. An inflatable back panel and camera cube ensure that even when your expensive pieces of gear jostle, they will be protected against potential damage.

When it comes to backpacks, there are a lot of options available to choose from. With such a high-level of competition, the stakes are high when making new products, especially when they come with price tags above average.

Bearing this in mind, companies like Wandrd need to launch bags that offer something unique and what a fair amount of consumers are in the market for. The company has done well so far with this, and VEER certainly has promise with its standout features.

Presentation

Like 3 of VEER’s compadres, Wandrd is seeing if there is a place in the market for its new bag through the launch of a Kickstarter campaign. This is a great way to gauge customer interest and let the company know if it is worth producing in bulk.

The presentation video of VEER is top-notch, showing it in use in many places across the world. As it should, Wandrd highlights several times the inflatable features that its packable bag offers.

Pricing & Availability

Assuming that VEER makes it to market, Wandrd plans to sell it without the inflatable camera cube for a retail price of $99. Those who have already taken advantage of Super Early Bird pricing on Kickstarter have been able to secure theirs for $74, a $25 savings. At the time of posting, most of these are sold out and Early Bird pricing of $79 is about all that remains for this tier.

Those who typically haul a camera and are interested in the company’s inflatable cube can make Super Early Bird or Early Bird pledges for $109 or $118, respectively. Like the standard Super Early Bird, the Photo Bundle is nearly out of the pledges for the lowest price.

While it should go without saying that Kickstarter campaigns can be risky, we want to clarify that not all funded products end up shipping. When this happens, there is no guarantee that backers will receive a refund. For this reason, please invest only if you are willing to take the risk. That being said, Wandrd has successfully launched and shipped PRVKE, PRVKE 21, and HEXAD through Kickstarter.