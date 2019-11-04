Home Depot is currently offering a number of $99 Ryobi tool bundles, taking at least 50% off or more in nearly every instance. Our top pick is the Impact Driver and Multi-tool bundle that’s down from its usual $200 price tag and a total $350 value. This package includes everything you need for light DIY work around the house, including an impact driver, multi-tool, two batteries, chargers, and a carrying case. Best of all, those batteries can be used with any of Ryobi’s expansive 18V lineup for added value. Impact drivers are great for various tasks when a little extra power is needed. Meanwhile, the multi-oscillating tool can tear through various surfaces for easy demolition. Ryobi’s line of 18V tools has stellar ratings across the board. Head below for additional top picks.

We’re also eyeing the Impact Driver and Jig Saw bundle at $99 as well. There’s over $300 worth of value here based on original prices, but you’d typically pay closer to $225 for this bundle. You’ll get the same impact driver as the deal above, but with a jigsaw instead, alongside two batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case.

Check out the rest of today’s sale right here for more $99 Ryobi tool bundles. You’ll find everything from saws, LED lights, charging bundles, and more all available at notable discounted pricing.

Leverage your savings today and pick up the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $15.50. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy. Don’t miss our guide on the best DIY tools for any budget as well for more guidance on your burgeoning remodeling career.

Ryobi Impact Driver and Multi-tool Bundle features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion LITHIUM+ Battery Starter Kit with (2) 3.0 Ah LITHIUM+ HP High Capacity Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag with bonus 18-Volt ONE+ JobPlus Base with Multi-Tool Attachment and 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Brushless 3-Speed 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver with Belt Clip. These batteries feature advanced electronics to allow you to maximize tool performance with added capacity to all 18-Volt ONE+ tools. With superior runtime, power, and performance, these batteries can take on more demanding applications than ever before with the introduction of HP Technology. HP Technology communicates with brushless tools to maximize performance in all applications, allowing users to make faster cuts, drive larger screws, utilize bigger drill bits, etc.

