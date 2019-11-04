Upgrade the living room with Sauder’s Regent Place TV Stand: $121 (Reg. $165)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Regent Place TV Stand (419963) for $121.22 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $43 off its typical rate, beats our last mention by $8, and is one of the best we’ve seen. This stand is suited to uphold a TV weighing up to 90-pounds. You’ll find an array of shelving surrounded by two see-through cabinets that provide ample storage for streamers, consoles, an A/V receiver, and more. Each shelf is height-adjustable, lending flexibility to your home theater setup. This stand comes with a 5-year warranty, keeping you covered from any defects that unexpectedly arise. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you have a smart TV and nothing else, consider mounting your screen instead. With Amazon’s No-Stud Heavy-Duty Tilting TV Wall Mount, you’ll be able to elevate a 32 to 80-inch TV in drywall alone. Going this route keeps quite a bit of money in your pocket while embracing simplicity.

Don’t forget that you can currently take your TV’s built-in audio to the next level for $69.50 with TaoTronics 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar + Wireless Subwoofer. Regularly $110, today’s deal shaves off more than 35% and brings it to the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

Sauder Regent Place TV Stand features:

  • Accommodates a TV weighing 95 lbs. or less
  • Two adjustable shelves hold audio/video equipment
  • Adjustable shelf behind each framed, safety-tempered glass door
  • Euro Oak finish

