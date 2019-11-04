TaoTronics 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar + Wireless Subwoofer hits low of $69.50 ($40 off)

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (TT-SK020) for $69.49 shipped when coupon code YWQPJSII has been applied during checkout. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we’ve tracked. This 34-inch sound bar and wireless subwoofer bundle delivers 2.1-channel audio that easily upgrades what most TVs offer. Viewers are likely to appreciate a more immersive home theater experience without needing to part with that much money. The front of this sound bar features an LED screen for quick identification of modes, volume, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Further reduce today’s spending when opting for Anker Soundcore Infini at $60 when clipping the on-page coupon. Take note that picking a solution without a dedicated subwoofer means you’re likely to lose some of the bass compared to what the featured deal packs. Ditching the subwoofer will make it a better fit for smaller spaces, however.

When it comes to setting up a home theater, it can be difficult to know which technology is best. Our recent home theater guide sets out to help by breaking down the differences between OLED, QLED, microLED, and more. Give it a read to learn more.

TaoTronics 2.1-Ch. Soundbar + Subwoofer features:

This 2.1 Channel Sound Bar System features powerful speakers paired with a wireless subwoofer, delivering booming sound with crystal-clear audio quality. This combination brings an amazing home theater experience to the comfort

Wood subwoofer: booms a room-filling, powerful bass without resonance or echo. Rich, powerful bass transforms movies, music, and TV into an explosive experience

Wireless surround sound system: keeps your home stays free of clutter while you get great sound. 6.5-inch 40-watt subwoofer connects from up to 30 ft. away

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!