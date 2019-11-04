Upgrade to Sony’s $198 4K HDR 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver at Amazon (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Sony STR-HD790 7.2-Ch. 4K HDR A/V Receiver for $198 shipped. Also at B&H. Today’s deal is down from the original $378 price tag and regular $300 going rate. It’s also a match of our previous mention as well as the best we’ve seen. This model delivers everything needed for a budget-focused home theater system that checks all the boxes. Features include support for 7.2-channels, 4K HDR, and Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll find four HDMI inputs on the back and one out. Best of all, it’s streamlined design won’t take up too much space in your home theater cabinet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings and grab some stereo speaker wire to complete your setup. This 100-foot 16-gauge wire should do the trick. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with some 3,600 reviewers leaving a 4.7/5 star rating.

Sony 7.2-Ch. 4K HDR A/V Receiver features:

7.2 Ch x 145W per channel (6ohms, 1kHz, 1ch THD 0.9%)

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround sound

4K HDR/Dolby Vision compatibility with HDCP 2.2 support

HDMI 4-in/1-out with Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)

Built-in Bluetooth lets you wirelessly stream from other Bluetooth devices

Advanced Auto Calibration technology (Adv. DCAC)

S-FORCE PRO front surround sound

In the box: Receiver unit, Remote control, Size AAA Batteries for Remote control, FM wire antenna (aerial), Start-up guide, Operating Instructions

