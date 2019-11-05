Apple’s new $5 movie sale includes recent hits and old classics, more from $1

- Nov. 5th 2019 8:43 am ET

0

Apple has a new $5 movie sale going today alongside the usual $1 rental of the week and various other deals. You’ll want to hit the jump to see all of our top picks and browse through the entire sale.

$5 movie sale

Apple’s latest $5 movie sale is filled with titles from just about every genre, including recent hits and older films as well. You’d typically pay at least $10 on all of these listings, and upwards of $20 on the more recent releases. This is a great time to load up your collection before the holiday season and family gatherings start. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Long Shot starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. It typically rents for $5 or more and has an 81% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp