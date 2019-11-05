Apple’s new $5 movie sale includes recent hits and old classics, more from $1

Apple has a new $5 movie sale going today alongside the usual $1 rental of the week and various other deals. You’ll want to hit the jump to see all of our top picks and browse through the entire sale.
$5 movie sale
Apple’s latest $5 movie sale is filled with titles from just about every genre, including recent hits and older films as well. You’d typically pay at least $10 on all of these listings, and upwards of $20 on the more recent releases. This is a great time to load up your collection before the holiday season and family gatherings start. Here are a few of our top picks:
- V for Vendetta
- La La Land
- Predator
- Now You See Me
- The Founder
- Batman & Robin
- Spaceballs
- Rocky
- Rain Man
- The Hunger Games
- …and more!
Other notable deals
- Liam Neeson Action 2-pack: $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Life Aquatic: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Life of Pi: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Ocean’s 8 and 11: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Rookie of the Year: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Flight: $7 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Long Shot starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. It typically rents for $5 or more and has an 81% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.
