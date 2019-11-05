Modernize your car with this $72 wireless backup camera kit (Reg. $120)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $71.99 shipped when coupon code VC8KCVKQ has been applied during checkout. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This backup camera kit features a wireless design that aims to make installation a breeze. The sensor is waterproof and able to operate in temperatures ranging from -4ºF to 149ºF. The camera is said to present a “sharp image both day and night”, making it a solution that will work all-day long. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you decide to hold off on the backup camera kit, perhaps you should consider Anker’s Roav Viva Pro. An on-page coupon slashes 30% off, dropping it below $49. This handy device delivers dual Anker PowerIQ charging ports for “blazing charging speeds”, a built-in FM transmitter, and has Alexa.

If you don’t need an FM transmitter, check out Echo Auto while it’s still on sale. This is Amazon’s official way to bring Alexa to your car, allowing you to use familiar queries while on-the-road.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!