Hardcover Pokémon Sword & Shield Collector’s Guide now $25 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the official hardcover Pokémon Sword & Shield Galar Region Strategy Guide Collector’s Edition for $24.70. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a pre-order with a November 22nd release date, which is about one week after the Pokémon Sword and Shield release. Regularly $40, this is the lowest price we have tracked since it went up for pre-order. And you will be charged the lowest price it drops to between now and the release date no matter how much you pay now. This book details everything to do with the new Galar region and comes with a premium hard cover, exclusive concept artwork, Joy-Con controller skin and a tech decal pack. Ratings are thin but The Pokémon Company’s other books carry great reviews. More details below.

If the additional collector’s edition features don’t interest you, the standard edition paperback is up for pre-order at under $16 Prime shipped right now. Another notable alternative would be the Official Galar Region Pokédex at under $20 Prime shipped. It covers everything from elusive Pokémon locations to move sets, evolution details and much more.

Pokémon Strategy Guide Collector’s Edition:

You’ll find these BONUS features unique to the Collector’s Edition: Premium hard cover, exclusive concept artwork, AND Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Joy-Con controller skin and tech decal pack! The Galar region is ready for you—are you ready for it? With the official collector’s edition of the strategy guide to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, prepare yourself to take on the region’s Gym Leaders and battle your way to the top for your chance to become the next Champion!

