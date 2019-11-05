Amazon is giving Prime cardholders bonus cashback up to 20%

Amazon is currently offering its Prime Rewards Visa Card and Prime Store Card members extra cashback on top of its normal 5% that always applies. Our favorite from the sale is 20% back on select Samsung purchases, including the Galaxy S10 128GB Unlocked Android Smartphone. After you consider the bonus cashback, the device will cost you roughly $685.50, which is quite a big drop from its regular $899 going rate. The Galaxy S10 packs a triple camera setup much like iPhone 11 Pro, bringing telephoto, wide, and ultrawide to the game. Plus, if 128GB of storage isn’t quite enough for you, Samsung packed microSD capability into the S10 for easy expansion. Learn more in our hands-on review and head below for other bonus cashback offers.

Nomad Base Station

Extra cashback for Prime Card members:

Note that the cashback will appear on your monthly statement or in your account within one to two months. Other terms and conditions apply, which you can read via the link on the top banner here.

Other top picks:

For more information on Prime cards, check out our recent explainer. We go in-depth to help you pick the best credit card that Amazon has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here

Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch

Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone

