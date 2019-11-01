Amazon’s Prime membership program is well-known amongst online shoppers for being one of the best ways to save at the online retailer. However, did you know that there are more ways you can cash in on savings at Amazon? Just by using your compatible credit card, or signing up for one of Amazon’s options, you can redeem redeem rewards, earn cash back, and enjoy interest-free purchases. Here are some of the best ways to save at Amazon through your favorite credit card.

Nomad Base Station

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

The Prime Rewards Visa Signature is Amazon’s premiere card for its Prime members. It offers 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods, as long as you have a Prime membership. Which, if we’re being real, who wouldn’t have a Prime membership with this card? Amazon is also offering a $70 gift card upon credit approval, which can be used on your next transaction (or current one if you sign up during a checkout session).

However, if you’re wanting to use this card at more places than just Amazon, then you absolutely can. It also offers 2% back at restaurants, gas station, and drug stores, and 1% back on all other purchases.

Unlike many credit cards, there’s no annual fee for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. But, do keep in mind, standard APR rates do apply and will vary based on your credit history and score.

Something else to note is that the Prime Reward Visa Signature doesn’t just save you cash at Amazon. You’ll also get access to various perks throughout the year, be it extra cash back in a plethora of categories or early abilities to view other deals. Plus, there are no foreign transaction fees, which could come in handy if you plan to travel anytime soon.

Sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card on this page, it’ll only take a few moments.

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card

For those of you who don’t already have a Prime membership, the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is similar to the above option. In lieu of having a Prime membership and saving 5% at Amazon and Whole Foods, you’ll net a 3% cash back when shopping there. The same 2% and 1% categories apply as well.

This is great for those who shop at Amazon or Whole Foods sometimes, but not enough to warrant a Prime membership. With the other benefits of the card being backed by Visa Signature, you’ll also enjoy no annual fee.

Similar to the Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you’ll get a $50 gift card upon program approval, which can be used on your current or next purchase.

Sign up for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card with no annual fee right here.

Amazon.com Store Card

The Amazon.com Store Card is designed only to be used at Amazon’s own website, and nothing more. It brings 5% back as long as you maintain a Prime membership, giving you the same amount of cash back as the first card we mentioned. The main difference between the two is that you can only use the Store Card at Amazon, and nowhere else (not even Whole Foods).

The Amazon.com Store Card does have some other perks that no other card on this page offers. There is equal monthly payments with 0% interest for larger purchases, or special financing if you’d rather not have a standard payment to make. Each promotion is available in 6, 12, or 24 month increments depending on how much you spent on that purchase.

If you’re planning to make a large buy this holiday season, be it workout gear, a new home theater setup, Apple’s latest iPad Pro, or something else, this could be a fantastic option for you. Do keep in mind, however, that you get either 5% back or 0% interest, you cannot stack the two promotions.

Similar the the above two cards, there’s a $60 gift card when you sign up and are approved for the Amazon.com Store Card, which is ready to use instantly.

Sign up for the Amazon.com Store Card right here and enjoy 5% back, 0% interest, and no annual fee.

Discover it

Those who already have a Discover it card can enjoy redeeming their cash back rewards directly on Amazon’s website, with no middle man required. This can make things super simple if you’ve already got one of Discover’s it cards, but if you don’t yet, there’s even more to benefit from.

Depending on which Discover it card you sign up for, Amazon and Discover are offering up to $75 in statement credits or rewards with certain purchases, be it your first one or when you spend a certain amount within three months. These cards have varying levels of cash back rewards, but all have no annual fee.

However, unlike the above cards, these aren’t specifically tailored to Amazon’s website and give you the ability to enjoy shopping at a variety of retailers with one of the nation’s most well-known credit card companies.

Choose your favorite Discover it card right here to start saving at Amazon today.

Keep up with 9to5Toys before and during Black Friday

As always, we’ll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday extensively over the next six weeks. You can stay up to date by following us on Twitter and downloading our iOS app. For the best deals, be sure to bookmark our guide , which will be updated continuously throughout Thanksgiving week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!