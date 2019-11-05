Verizon customers can snag an iPhone 8 for $120 with this limited promo

Verizon Wireless is offering the iPhone 8 for $5 per month for 24 months. After the payment plan is completed, you will have spent $120 total to get the iPhone 8, which is far below its normal $450 going rate. The only “catch” here is that you’ll have to leave the device on your plan for the full 24 months to score the discounted price, as well as add a new line and pay the $40 activation fee. Apple’s iPhone 8 is still a great device to give your kids or grandparents, packing the A11 Bionic CPU, 4.7-inch Retina HD display, 14-hours of talk time, and a 12-megapixel camera. Plus, it boasts wireless charging, which is super convienient. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

With some of your savings, we can’t recommend picking up a wireless charger enough. The Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad boasts 7.5W speeds which will power your iPhone 8 at the fastest it can go.

Another easy recommendation would be this $6 Prime shipped clear case. It’ll show off your new device in the most beautiful way while still providing plenty of protection.

If you’d rather not sign up to be with Verizon for another 24 months, we have a refurbished iPhone 7 deal that just can’t be missed. The deals start at $190 Prime shipped and include a 90-day warranty with various storage and color configurations available.

iPhone 8 features:

Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1863

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor

Talk time (wireless) up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!