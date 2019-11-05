iPhone 7 is a great bargain buy from $170, today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 7 models in unlocked condition priced from $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, when in-stock Apple charges $379 for a 32GB model in certified refurbished condition. This is a match of our previous mention. Apple is continuing to offer the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Perfect for the kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a JETech clear iPhone 7 case. You’ll be able to protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way.

If you don’t mind being locked into a contract, don’t miss Verizon’s current iPhone 7 offer which nets you a FREE device. Learn more right here.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel iSight camera

1080p HD video recording

FaceTime HD camera

