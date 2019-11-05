Add Wacom’s Intuos Pro Tablet to your digital drawing kit at $325 (Reg. $400)

- Nov. 5th 2019 1:35 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the Wacom Intuos Pro Paper Drawing Tablet (medium) for $324.95 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount, beats our previous mention as well as the current Best Buy sale price by $25, and comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low. Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. It features a 13.2 by 8.5-inch drawing area, 8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity, and eight programmable express keys. This is a great option for traditional artists to make the switch to computer-centered drawing thanks to the unique paper-to-digital capture functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 110 customers. More details below.

Should the larger drawing area, macro keys, and other more professional-grade features not be essential for you, consider opting for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $80. For notably less than the featured deal, you’ll be ditching that aforementioned functionality. But for those who want to learn the basics, it’s a more cost-effective option. 

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

Wacom Intuos Pro Paper Drawing Tablet features:

Draw and create on this Wacom Intuos Pro Paper Edition tablet. The 8192 levels of pen pressure let you fine-tune your design work on the 13.2 x 8.5-inch tablet, and express keys and a touch ring allow you to quickly select the right tools for the job. Connect this Wacom Intuos Pro Paper Edition tablet to your computer either wirelessly or via USB.

