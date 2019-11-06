For $10, Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse offers incredible value (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 in several colors for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Owners will enjoy 8-months of use from a single AA battery. An ambidextrous design is in tow, ensuring that lefties and righties are able to use it comfortably. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Chances are your desk could use a cleaning. Put today’s savings to work when picking up Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes. Priced at a mere $4, you’ll gain 24 pre-moistened wipes that work on wood, granite, laminate, leather, stainless steel, and more.

While we’re talking mice, Logitech recently unveiled a new one. Features include lag-free connectivity, a 16K sensor, six thumb buttons, and support for both LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth.

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500 features:

Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.

Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.

One AA battery provides up to 8 months of battery life for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

