When it comes to computing, having great peripherals can seriously boost productivity. This is not only true for office work, but also when gaming. With Logitech’s new G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, the company appears to have added yet another robust option in its broad peripheral portfolio. This specific model delivers a ‘best-in-class High Efficiency Rated Optical 16K Sensor’, 15 programmable controls, lag-free connectivity, and more.

Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse: Lots of buttons, impressive battery

Touting lag-free connectivity as one of its headlining features, Logitech’s new gaming mouse aims to deliver a precise computing experience. It also runs for up to five and a half months before needing to power it back up. Without context, this number may seem on par with what’s seen in other mice, but this gaming mouse only requires a single AA battery.

Not only can users opt to use a USB-A LIGHTSPEED adapter for pairing, they’ll also be able to use Bluetooth, making it easier to pair with devices that support USB-C only. An added bonus is its ability to quickly switch between two devices by simply pressing a one button.

“The G604 LIGHTSPEED was designed to have six thumb buttons, so you can play at your best, and fly through actions and tasks in a heartbeat, giving you complete control. When you combine this with our LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology you get freedom of movement to takeyour game even farther,” said ​Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming.

Pricing and availability

Logitech’s newly-announced G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is set to be released in Fall 2019 with a $99.99 price tag. It’s available for pre-order starting today. Orders are limited to LogitechG direct, as no product listings could be found at Amazon or other mainstream merchants.

9to5Toys’ Take

With lag-free connectivity, a 16K sensor, six thumb buttons, and support for both LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth, Logitech’s latest gaming mouse is quite versatile. While it’s targeted at gamers, there is no question that the ergonomic design and extra buttons could prove useful for a variety of additional use cases.

At $99.99, the Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse is far from being a budget-friendly peripheral. In fact, the preceding G603 goes for about half of that, but it sports just two thumb buttons, a third of what the G604 wields. With so many buttons in tow, the G604 gaming mouse could prove a worthwhile iPad Pro accessory if each button can be customized like we found with Logitech’s MX Master 2S, which we loved in our review.

