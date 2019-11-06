Expand your home theater: Sony Dolby Atmos Speaker pair at $98 (50% off), more

Amazon currently offers a pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $98 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price as well as $2 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $199, that’s good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sony’s speakers most-notably pack Dolby Atmos compatibility and are said to provide a breathtaking cinematic sound experience. These speakers both feature an angled design and can either be wall-mounted or paired with a floor or bookshelf speaker setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 685 customers. Head below for more deals from $73.

We also spotted the Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker on sale for $98 shipped at Amazon. Good for a $100 discount, today’s price drop matches our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. This floor-standing 3-way speaker features high-fidelity audio playback and an “expansive soundscape” thanks to a 145W output and a four-driver design. It carries the same 4.8/5 star rating as Sony’s Dolby Atmos speakers from above.

Other notable speaker deals include:

Use your savings to grab some speaker wire to ensure you’ll be able to integrate the speakers perfectly into an existing home theater or professional audio setup.

Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speaker features:

Enjoy the latest in cinematic sound innovation in your own home. The stainless-case speakers designed especially for Dolby Atmos result in surround sound that envelops you from every angle – even above. No mounting required, simply place on top of your current bookshelf, or floorstanding speakers, for an even more realistic immersive experience. Frequency Response: 70 Hz – 32,000 Hz, Conforms to Dolby Atmos Specification

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!