Nomad’s Early Black Friday Sale takes 20% off: Base Station $80, Watch bands, more

- Nov. 7th 2019 9:15 am ET

0

Nomad has launched its early Black Friday sale with 20% off sitewide when promo code RUSH20 is applied during checkout. Shipping varies by location and order. Our top pick is Nomad’s Base Station for $79.96 with the above code. That’s a 20% discount from the regular $100 price tag and a match of our previous mention. This model can charge two devices wirelessly, making it ideal for iPhone and the latest AirPods. You can upgrade to the Apple Watch-laden model for $111.96. You’d typically pay $140 here. With quality multi-device wireless charging options hard to come by these days, Nomad’s Base Station is a solid option. Learn more in our hands-on review. Additional Nomad deals below.

Nomad’s cases for iPhone 11/Pro/Max are all also on sale today. Our top pick is the Rugged Case at $39.96, which is down from the usual $50 price tag. Made from “the renowned Horween Leather Co. of Chicago”, this case is said to deliver a beautiful patina over time. It’s compatible with wireless chargers, offers drop protection to six-feet, and more. You can shop the rest of Nomad’s selection of iPhone 11 cases right here.

Other notable deals include:

Nomad Base Station features:

Easily charge your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone wirelessly. We’ve added three coils to provide multiple charging orientations; center your phone over a coil and wirelessly charge your phone how you like. Great for your desk, bedside, and around the house.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
nomad

nomad

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp