Nomad’s Early Black Friday Sale takes 20% off: Base Station $80, Watch bands, more

Nomad has launched its early Black Friday sale with 20% off sitewide when promo code RUSH20 is applied during checkout. Shipping varies by location and order. Our top pick is Nomad’s Base Station for $79.96 with the above code. That’s a 20% discount from the regular $100 price tag and a match of our previous mention. This model can charge two devices wirelessly, making it ideal for iPhone and the latest AirPods. You can upgrade to the Apple Watch-laden model for $111.96. You’d typically pay $140 here. With quality multi-device wireless charging options hard to come by these days, Nomad’s Base Station is a solid option. Learn more in our hands-on review. Additional Nomad deals below.

Nomad’s cases for iPhone 11/Pro/Max are all also on sale today. Our top pick is the Rugged Case at $39.96, which is down from the usual $50 price tag. Made from “the renowned Horween Leather Co. of Chicago”, this case is said to deliver a beautiful patina over time. It’s compatible with wireless chargers, offers drop protection to six-feet, and more. You can shop the rest of Nomad’s selection of iPhone 11 cases right here.

Other notable deals include:

Nomad Base Station features:

Easily charge your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone wirelessly. We’ve added three coils to provide multiple charging orientations; center your phone over a coil and wirelessly charge your phone how you like. Great for your desk, bedside, and around the house.

