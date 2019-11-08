Amazon discounts TP-Link smart plugs, cameras, and more from $15 Prime shipped

We’ve spotted a number of notable deals on TP-Link smart home gear today at Amazon, headlined by its popular HS105 Kasa Smart Plug for $14.99 Prime shipped. This deal is currently matched at Best Buy. You can also grab a two-pack for $27.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $20 or so for a single plug. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Over 5,700 Amazon customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more TP-Link deals.

Another standout offer today is the TP-Link KL130 Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb for $24.99. It usually sells for upwards of $35 at various other retailers. This multicolor light integrates with the rest of TP-Link’s Kasa smart home accessories. That means it works without a hub, can be controlled via your phone as well as Alexa or Assistant, and more. And with the ability to alter its color, this is a great option for setting the mood or adding some ambiance to your space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable TP-Link deals include:

While we’re on the subject of smart home gear, if you’re considering building out a setup this holiday season be sure to check out these essential tips. Having the right router on-hand, centralizing control, and more can all make a huge difference between a mediocre and high-end setup.

TP-Link HS105 features:

Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)

Voice control: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

Compact design: Won’t block the other wall outlet allowing two smart plugs to be installed side by side

Kasa scenes & schedules: Schedule the smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button

