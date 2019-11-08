The Nike Singles Sale is currently offering an extra 20% off select styles with promo code SINGLES at checkout. Find great deals on Dri-FIT, Flyknit, Flex RN, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Zoom Fly 3 Premium Shoes are a standout and they’re currently marked down to $128. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $160. I love the sleek appeal and they feature a curved edge to keep you quick on your feet. Better yet, it has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from the Nike Singles Event.

Another style for men that will become a go-to in your wardrobe is the Dri-FIT Training Pants. These pants are currently discounted to just $44 and originally were priced at $55. It features a tapered leg to give you a stylish appearance and it’s available in two color options. Plus, it’s made of sweat-wicking material to help keep you comfortable throughout your workout.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Epic Phantom React Flyknit Shoes are stylish and versatile for your fall workouts. Originally they were priced at $150, however during the Nike Singles Sale you can find them for $120. These shoes are great for running, training, walking, or just everyday activities. They’re also available in a wide array of color options and have a cushioned insole for comfort. My personal favorite thing about this style is that it has a no-lace system to get you out of the door in a breeze.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!