The latest Black Friday ad to leak comes courtesy of Big Lots, which is planning a full day of deals on Thanksgiving at brick and mortar locations. On top of one of this year’s most aggressive Turkey Day offerings, you’ll find bargain prices on furniture, home goods, tech, toys, and more. All of which will continue through Black Friday and into Saturday. Hit the jump for a glimpse at this year’s Big Lot Black Friday ad and more.

Expanded Thanksgiving hours highlight Big Lots’ sale

As mentioned above, Big Lots is set to offer the most in-store hours of any retailer we’ll cover in the lead up to Black Friday. This year, Big Lots will open on Thanksgiving Day at 7 am, Black Friday at 6 am, and Saturday at 8 am. Doors close at varying hours of the night based on location, so be sure to check with your local store. Find your nearest brick and mortar location here.

This year’s Big Lots Black Friday ad offers the usual selection of home goods, toys, and tech. It’s primarily third-party and lesser-known brands here, but that doesn’t mean you should skip Big Lots this year. This is a great way to save on stocking stuffers, and particularly if you’re interested in furniture, to knock off some serious cash from your holiday shopping list.

Big Lots Black Friday ad

